Cattieu,  Linda J.

WEBSTER/NEWARK: Linda J. Cattieu, age 72, of Webster NY, Formerly of Newark NY passed away peacefully on Friday November 18th after a brief illness.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends may join the family for a celebration of life mass at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard 1130 Webster Rd Webster NY 14580 on Tuesday November 29,2022 at 10am

Linda was born in Clyde NY to Paul and Margaret Lindner on July 14, 1950

Linda enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed the summer fun by the pool with all the ladies “the hazelnuts” who were like family to her.

Linda is survived by her three loving children, Robin (Joe) Hess of Webster NY, Kristin (Anthony) Hernandez of Mesa AZ, and Brandon (Polly) Cattieu of Marion NY, as well as her adored grandchildren Olivia, Reece, Owen, Kase and Krew and many friends

Linda was predeceased by her parents Paul and Margaret Lindner, brother Raymond Lindner and special friend Jim Donk.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center 2652 Ridgeway Ave Rochester, NY 14626 or a favorite charity of your choice in Linda’s honor . Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.