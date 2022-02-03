Cattieu, Robert Paul

NEWARK: Robert “Bob” Cattieu, 70, of Newark, passed away on Tuesday , February 1, 2022, at his home.

The family will greet friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11th, at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. Bob’s memorial service will follow calling at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or a favorite charity of your choicein Bob’s honor.

Bob was born in Palmyra, NY, to Robert and KathaleenCattieu on April 14th, 1951. He graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Tusculum University in Greenville, Tennessee in 1973. Robert spent his entire career working at Garlock and retired after 42 years of service. Bob was a avid hunter, and had a love for fishing.

Bob is survived by his 3 loving children; Robin (Joe) Hess of Webster, NY, Kristin (Anthony) Hernandez of Mesa, AZ and Brandon (Polly) Cattieu of Newark, NY. As well as his adored grandchildren Oliva, Reese, Owen, Kase and Krew; many cousins and friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert “Bob” and Kathaleen “Kay” Cattieu and sister, Kathleen “Kathy”Cattieu.