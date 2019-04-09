Cauwels, Stanley A.

NEWARK: Stanley A. Cauwels, 82, died Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital a result of an automobile accident on April 1st. Stanley was born on June 30, 1936 in Rochester, the son of the late Peter and Esther Bendschneider Cauwels. He was a graduate of Wayne Central School in 1955. Stan had done some farming before working as a tool maker for General Railway Signal in Rochester for over thirty years. In his retirement, he owned and operated Cutter Grinding Service. He loved riding his “Harley”, fishing and hunting and especially spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter Yvonne (Paul) Hubright of Newark, Mike (Pauline) of Marion, Mark (Kathy) of Palmyra, Don (Tina) of Newark, and Matt (Heather) of Newark; twelve grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and his sister Mary Jane Devlin of Walworth. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday (April 14th) from 1-5 PM at the Palmyra Veterans of Foreign Wars, 4306 Route 31, Palmyra. Burial will be in the Fairville Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Palmyra Memorial Post 6778 VFW, 4306 Rt 31, Palmyra, New York 14522 or to Mercy Flight, 2420 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, New York 14424. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com