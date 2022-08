CLYDE: Passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side, on August 7, 2022, at age 60. Predeceased by her parents, George and Gerlinde Burr; Niece, Natalie I. Espinosa. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Timothy; Children, Megan (Evan), Heidi, Timothy Jr. (Kerry), Phyllis (Nick); Grandchildren, Jakob (Meg), Isabella, Jett, Blaed, Ariel; Great-grandchild, Jakob Oliver; Sister, Yvonne (Diego) Espinosa; Niece, Gabriela; Nephew, Alexander; Also, many extended family and friends.

Calling hours on Sunday, August 14, from 10AM – 12PM with a service at 12PM BOTH at Falvo Funeral Home 1295 Fpt. Nine Mile Pt. Rd. Webster, N.Y. 14580. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to www.MercyFlightCentral.org