Caves, Dennis M.

North Rose: Dennis M. Caves, 75, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in Lyons, May 04, 1951, son of the late Robert Caves and the late Jeanette Pierson Caves. Dennis served in the US Navy for four years before starting his career as a Home Director at NYS DDSO, he retired from there after 40 years. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Dennis knew his love for his family ran deep, he was the patriarch, the pillar, the peace keeper. He loved spending his free time with family & friends. You could often find him with a cigar & bourbon in hand whether he was sitting on the porch enjoying time with Gracie admiring the beautiful life they built together, manning the grill at our family gatherings or enjoying a camping trip with friends. He always loved a good “party”. His grandchildren were the light of his life, there weren’t too many weekends that the house wasn’t full of love and laughter. Dennis also had a love for collecting Santa Clauses and had an avid collection that you could typically see displayed in some capacity in his home year round, and truth be told he was the real life Santa!

He is predeceased by his sister, Cheryl Caves and his brothers, Jon Caves and Bradley Caves.

Survived by his wife Susan “Gracie” Sherman Caves, children, Tara (Earon) Learo, Josh (Rebecca Lichorowic) Caves, Ashley (Jessica) Caves, Donovan Caves, Richie Caves, siblings, Robin (Brenda) Caves, Todd (Gie) Caves, Renee (Michael) Winter and grandchildren, Olivia, Rylee, Tyson, Jaden, Logan, Elliot, Sophia, Preston, Lilly, Julian and Caitlyn, 4 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will take place at the Rose Global Methodist Church, July 18th, 2026 at 12pm. Please feel free to give your condolences to the family from 10:30a-12p. Funeral service to follow immediately and reception will take place afterwards downstairs in the church.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life at the family home on August 8th, 2026.

For those wishing to make contributions in Dennis’s name they may do so to ALS Association, www.als.org or to the Rose Global Methodist Church, 10695 School St., Rose, NY 14542. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home. www.catoredcreek.com