Caves, Jon E. 

NORTH ROSE: It is with profound sadness that our family has to announce the passing of our beloved Jon E. Caves, 66, on Friday, September 01, 2023.

Jon was born in Lyons, son of the late Robert Caves, and Jeanette Pierson Caves. Jon was an Army veteran, Serving 4 years, He worked at Xerox, as well as FLC and ended his work career by retiring from Garlocks in 2019. He was a jack of all trades, he loved cooking, woodworking, gardening and recycling furniture. He was a man of nature and loved sharing his love for nature with his grandchildren, Jack & Emily, often taking them on hikes and little adventures. He loved feeling free riding his Indian motorcycle whenever he could. Jon was a jokester, he loved joking around with everyone and his laughter was so contagious. He loved all things Sasquatch and having a good laugh at his favorite shows, “Seinfeld” and “The Office.” (that’s what she said)

Jon was a kind human with a gentle soul who left an imprint on anyone who met him. He lived for his family and for his grandchildren, Jack and Emily. Jon was a true fighter to the very end and he will be missed tremendously.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Brad Caves, and Cheryl Caves. Jon Survived by his loving wife, Dawn Dutcher-Caves & Beautiful daughters, Kristin Caves of Baldwinsville, and Kelly Caves of Oswego, His amazing siblings, brothers, Dennis (Sue) Caves of North Rose, Robin (Brenda) Caves of North Rose, Todd (Gie) Caves of North Rose, & sister Renee (Mike) Winter of North Rose, grandchildren, Jack, and Emily who are the light of his world, as well as several equally amazing nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place on a soon-to-be-determined date. A private family graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Jon’s name they may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, stjude.org.

