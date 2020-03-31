Obituaries
Caves, Michael A.
CLYDE: Michael A. Caves, age 68, died Saturday (March 28th, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital. There will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held on a later date. Michael was born in Lyons N.Y. on April 12, 1951, the son of George and Wanda Caves Noody. Mike was a Marine in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. Michael is survived by his Wife Sandra Caves and daughter Erica (Ray) Powers(Clyde), Pamela (Jim) Hasbrouck(FLA) and Fred (Pam) Barker(Romulus), several grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Sister in laws Mary Ann and Sharon Caves. He was predeceased by Richard and Doug Caves. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
