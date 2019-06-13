Caves, Richard G.

ROSE: Richard G. Caves, 72, of Wayne Center Rose Rd., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Richard was born in Lyons, February 14, 1947, a son to late George and Wanda Noody Caves. He was a veteran of the Air Force during the Vietnam War and he retired from Comstock Foods. He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas and his brother-in-law, John Fratangelo, Jr. He is survived his wife Mary Anne of 50 years; daughter, Melisa (Scott) Mullin of Marion; brother, Michael (Sandy) Caves of Clyde; aunt, Justine Lane of Lyons; sisters-in-law, Joanne Fratangelo, Phyllis (Carl) Simon and Sharon Caves; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Friday, (June 21) 11 am at Rose Cemetery, Route 414, between Rose and North Rose. Memorials may be made to Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542 or to a veteran’s service agency of one choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com