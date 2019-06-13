Obituaries
Caves, Richard G.
ROSE: Richard G. Caves, 72, of Wayne Center Rose Rd., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Richard was born in Lyons, February 14, 1947, a son to late George and Wanda Noody Caves. He was a veteran of the Air Force during the Vietnam War and he retired from Comstock Foods. He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas and his brother-in-law, John Fratangelo, Jr. He is survived his wife Mary Anne of 50 years; daughter, Melisa (Scott) Mullin of Marion; brother, Michael (Sandy) Caves of Clyde; aunt, Justine Lane of Lyons; sisters-in-law, Joanne Fratangelo, Phyllis (Carl) Simon and Sharon Caves; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Friday, (June 21) 11 am at Rose Cemetery, Route 414, between Rose and North Rose. Memorials may be made to Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542 or to a veteran’s service agency of one choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
Choruses and Concert Bands from Gananda receive top honors
Music in the Parks, a two day festival for student choral, orchestral and band ensembles, is held annually across the...
Walworth Scouts pitch-in while enjoying Lake Onatrio
Boy Scout Troop 113 of Walworth were grateful to Salvatore Vittozzi, the care taker of Beechwood State Park on Maxwell...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Caves, Richard G.
ROSE: Richard G. Caves, 72, of Wayne Center Rose Rd., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Richard was born in...
Minwell, Esther “Essie”
PROSPER, TEXAS: Esther “Essie” Minwell, formally of Ontario, New York, born in Herkimer, New York, went home to the Lord...
DeWitt, Harold R.
FAIRPORT: Formerly of Macedon, entered into rest on 6/10/2019 at 85 years old. Beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” for 61...