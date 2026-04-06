Celso, Craig M.

September 15, 1954 – April 4, 2026

Sodus: Craig Celso, 71, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday morning, April 4, 2026, at his home with his loving and supportive family by his side.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:00 PM at the Baptist Rural cemetery in Sodus. He was born in Newark, New York as the firstborn child of the late Rocco J. and Madeline (Landini) Celso. After his graduation in 1972 from Newark High School, he received his Pastoral diploma from Practical Bible Training School. He was a Pastor at the Free Grace Baptist Church in Red Creek, New York, and was employed in manufacturing until his retirement in 2020. Craig enjoyed reading, growing a large vegetable garden, telling corny jokes, being outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren, hiking, walking with his wife Robin and dog Gracie, gathering firewood, and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Robin (Schroth); his daughters Susanna (Fernando Mora) Elisabeth, and Katie; sons Daniel (Elizabeth) and Joel (Janice) Celso; much-loved grandchildren Caleb, Savannah and Olivia Celso; sister Anita (James) Henderson; a brother Brian Celso; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Celso.

John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”