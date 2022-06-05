Celso, Gladys M.

NEWARK:Gladys M. Celso, age 79, died Thursday (June 2, 2022) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be private with burial in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14513.

Gladys was born on April 23. 1943 in Malone, NY, the daughter of late Leon and Elizabeth (Betsy) Mulverhill Marshall.

She loved her family and loved doing things for them. Gladys was fond and had a connection with all kinds of animals. Gladys love music, she played guitar and sang in a country western band with her brother.

She is survived by two daughters Phyllis (Rod) Dingee of Albany and Rhonda Hutchings of Newark; a grandson Michael Hutchings; two great grandsons Jacob and Carson; two brothers Jack and Ernie Marshall; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Mark of 35 years a son Herby and a sister Audrey Ames.

