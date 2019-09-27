Celso. Joseph Nicholas Sr. (“Butch”) 

NEWARK: Passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 73. Joseph was born on December 16, 1945, in Newark, to Joseph and Lena Celso. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lena, sisters, Mary and Johanna, and grandson, Devon. Surviving are his three sons, Joseph, Jr. (Julie), Michael, and Adam, and their mother, Kathleen, his wife of 28 years, Darlene of Maryville, TN, and daughter, Rebecca (Jamie) Griffith, grandchildren Alexander, McKayla, and Joseph III, sister Jane(Mario) Rubio, nieces Renie, Tracy, Ann Marie, nephews Stephen, Timothy, Joseph and Anthony, several great nieces and nephews, and cousins David and Benny. Joseph proudly served his country as a United States Marine during the 1960’s, and was honorably discharged. There will be a Time of Remembrance of Joe’ life on October 6th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Pavilion #1 at Perkins Park in Newark off West Maple Avenue, where his family will greet friends and family to remember the times of his life. Please feel free to bring pictures and memories of Joe over the years.