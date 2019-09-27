Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 19th 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Celso. Joseph Nicholas Sr. (“Butch”) 

by WayneTimes.com
September 27, 2019

NEWARK: Passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 73.  Joseph was born on December 16, 1945, in Newark, to Joseph and Lena Celso. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lena, sisters, Mary and Johanna, and grandson, Devon. Surviving are his three sons, Joseph, Jr. (Julie), Michael, and Adam, and their mother, Kathleen, his wife of 28 years, Darlene of Maryville, TN, and daughter, Rebecca (Jamie) Griffith, grandchildren Alexander, McKayla, and Joseph III, sister Jane(Mario) Rubio, nieces Renie, Tracy, Ann Marie, nephews Stephen, Timothy, Joseph and Anthony, several great nieces and nephews, and cousins David and Benny. Joseph proudly served his country as a United States Marine during the 1960’s, and was honorably discharged. There will be a Time of Remembrance of Joe’ life on October 6th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Pavilion #1 at Perkins Park in Newark off West Maple Avenue, where his family will greet friends and family to remember the times of his life. Please feel free to bring pictures and memories of Joe over the years.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kunzer, Eugene

MACEDON: Eugene died on October 15, 2020 at age 71. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Kunzer; children, Christopher Kunzer and Kristal (Phillip) Rivera; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nova, Zeven and Zayah; brother, Gary (Ime) Kunzer and Dennis (Wadia) Kunzer; brother-in-law, Steve Lada; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jerry), Brenda (Joe) and Toni (Doug); many nieces […]

Read More
Kmiecik, Leonard

Leonard died on October 15, 2020 at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Kmiecik; son, Leonard (Donna) Kmiecik; daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Lomax; granddaughter, Megan (Chris) Jones; many nieces and nephews. Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Xerox after 33 years. He […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square