Celso, Mark T. 

NEWARK: Mark T. Celso, 63, died on Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark Mark was born on July 21, 1955, at the family home in the Town of Arcadia, the son of the late Thomas R. and Florence Lamote Celso. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1973 and SUNY at Cobleskill in 1975. Mark owned and operated Celso Hay and Straw Trucking Company. He loved working the farm and enjoyed being out of doors. Mark specially enjoyed target shooting with his brother Jack and daughter Rhonda. He advocated for the N.R.A. and their causes.Mark was a strong and loving family man, he would do anything for a friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Gladys (Marshall); daughters Phyllis (Rodney) Dingee of Albany, Rhonda Hutchings of Newark, Jim Weibert of Lockport; grandson Michael Hutchings and great grandson Jacob Hutchings; his brother Jack Briggs of Hampshire, England. All services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, in Mark’s name, may be made to Laurel Home Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com