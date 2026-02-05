Celso, Sr., John A.

TOPSFIELD, MA: John A. Celso, Sr., 90, of Topsfield, MA passed away on January 31, 2026. He was the son of the late Benedetto and Emma Celso of Clyde, NY.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Gloria J. Celso and is survived by his children: Maria Quimby, Cathy Celso, Ben Celso, Jennifer Celso and John Celso, Jr., as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Born in 1936 he was a graduate of Ithaca College and Buffalo University. In his early years he worked with troubled youths in Miami Florida and was a counselor at the Boys Town Father Flanagan House in Nebraska. He taught in several school districts in Upstate New York. In later years he managed training programs for various retail store chains.

An avid Celtics and Patriots fan he also enjoyed reading, cooking and big band music. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and continually shared stories of family history.

A Celebration of life service will be held in the spring in Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boys Town Father Flanagan House in Boys Town, Nebraska.