Centro, Robert Hartwell

May 22, 1955 – April 13, 2026

North Rose - Robert Hartwell Centro, 70, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2026, at his residence in North Rose, New York.

Friends and family are invited to call, Sunday, May 3 from 1 - 3 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. Sodus.

Born on May 22, 1955, in Rome, New York, Robert spent much of his life in Sodus Point, where he became a familiar and cherished presence in the community.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Denise Mary Centro; his son, Adam J. Centro, and daughter-in-law, Brittney M. Centro; his daughter, Kiralee S. Centro; and his beloved grandchildren, Beau R. Centro and Grayson E. Broomhall. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert W. Centro and Sheila (McGrath) Wilson.

He built a life defined by both craftsmanship and connection. As a general contractor, Robert took pride in his work and the projects he helped create. As a spiritual inspiration speaker, he shared his perspectives, encouraging others to reflect, grow, observe, and find meaning in everyday life.

Robert had a deep love for adventure and discovery. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, sailing, reading, skiing, and traveling, always eager to experience something new. He was endlessly curious—fascinated by science, people, and the natural world—and he never stopped learning.

Known for his humor and warmth, Robert had a gift for bringing joy to those around him. Whether among family, friends, or strangers, he left a lasting impression with his laughter, kindness, and genuine interest in others.

He leaves behind a wake of laughter, wisdom, and love—his spirit forever drifting where curiosity leads.