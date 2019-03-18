Ceratt, Janet C. 

WOLCOTT: Age 62, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 16th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, of 38 years, Jody of Wolcott; children, Eddie (Sara) Morales of MO, Emily (Neil) Benedict of Syracuse, Derek (Danelle) Ceratt, Jasper Morales, Esayla Morales, Oliver Ceratt, Jacob Ceratt, Kaci Ceratt, Aaron Ceratt and Alfred Ceratt all of Wolcott; 11 grandchildren; mother, Edith Howland of Wolcott; brother, Ronald Howland of Wolcott; brothers-in-law, Kevin Ceratt of Fulton and Steve (Lindy) Ceratt of Wolcott; sister-in-law, Patti Ceratt of Ontario; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, March 21st at the Lighthouse Community Fellowship, 3483 NY-89, South Butler, NY 13154. Where a “Celebration of Life” will start promptly at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hearing Loss Assoc. of America, Rochester Chapter. Please makes checks payable to: Rochester Chapter HLAA and mail to: Joan Kohler 15 Pickett Lane, Hilton, NY. 14468. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com