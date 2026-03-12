Ceravolo Jr., Joseph

NEWARK: Joseph Ceravolo Jr, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Geneva Living Center North.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, March 16th, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Joseph was born in Newark on April 23, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Maria Murtari Ceravolo Sr. He was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1954. He married Mary DeMarco on November 19, 1955. they raised two kids together. He spent his career working at Bloomer Brothers then Foldpak where he served as President of the local union.

He is survived by his wife Mary; a daughter Catherine (Jeff) Jinks; a son Michael Ceravolo; five grandchildren Joshua, Michael, Dillon, Taylor and Mykayla; four great grandchildren Max, Leah Ava and Sydney; a sister Mary Paliotti; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five brothers Santo, Frank, Antonio, Vincent (Jim) and Rocco.

