Chaltain, Jack J. “Captain Jack”

ARCADIA: Jack “Captain Jack” Jay Chaltain, 79 entered eternal rest on Monday, October 8, 2018, at his home. Jack was born the son of the late Jacques and Isabelle (Running) Chaltain on Friday, March 10, 1939, in Alexandria Bay, NY. He worked for Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester as an electrician, retiring at the age of 58. Jack enjoyed boating, fishing, and having a beer or two with friends. He was a member of the Newark American Legion, Lyons VFW and the Newark Elks Lodge. Jack will be remembered by his sons, Christopher (Jeannie) Chaltain and Curtis (Ruth Columbus) Chaltain; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sean, Matthew, and Taylor; five siblings; his companion and girlfriend, Karen Cermak; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Dinger and “adopted son”, Todd Tone; best friend, John Lawrence; his little friend who never left his side, Bella, his dog. Jack was predeceased by his brother, Richard Chaltain. The funeral home proudly flies the Navy Flag in honor of his service to our country. Family will greet friends Thursday (Oct 11) from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A time of remembrance will follow at 6 p.m. with Military Honors at 6:30 p.m. The family will hold a time of celebration of his life at a time to be announced. In memory of Jack, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com