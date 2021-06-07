Chalupa Sr, Gregg

SODUS: Age 63, passed away June 1st, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Gregg is predeceased by his father, Irving. He is survived by his wife, Evette; his mother, Jane; his sisters, Robin Charles and Debra Wigent; his children, Gregg (Robyn) Chalupa, Maryjane (Kenneth) LaDue, and Ann (Craig) Moscicki; 15 grandchildren; and his fur babies, Lulu, Bianca, and George the goat.

Gregg was a skilled carpenter and jack of all trades, he retired from Airtight Services. He could usually be found on his tractor while cutting wood, taking care of the farm animals, or growing award-winning pumpkins and squashes. He loved the outdoors, especially Watkins Glen. Gregg, you are gone, but not forgotten, you will always be in our hearts.

As per Gregg’s request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.