Chambers, Gordon E.

LYONS: Gordon E. Chambers, 65, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark, NY.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 20th, from 4-7 PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10 AM at the South Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, NY.

Memorials, in his name may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513

Mr. Chambers was born on July 16, 1955 the son of the late Charles and Marian Earl Chambers in Lyons, NY. He served his Country in the U.S. Army Airborne from 1973 to 1975. He was a Deputy at the Wayne County Sheriffs Department until a debilitating motorcycle accident in 1987. He was a part time driver for Cavallaro Neubauer Chevrolet. He was a dedicated member of the Lyons Veterans Color Guard. It was important to him to honor his fellow veterans. Motorcycles were always a love of his.

Gordon is survived by his daughter Jeni-Lee (Phillip) Precourt of Lyons; a granddaughter Jenna Chambers; a sister Lorraine Niles; two brothers Charles Chambers and Richard (Judy) Chambers; brother-in-laws Aaron and Erick Byork; sister-in-laws Dannel Weaver and Denise Ellis; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Kandi Byork Chambers; a daughter Gina Chambers Malchoff; in-laws David and Lisa Byork.

