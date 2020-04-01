Obituaries
Chambers, Irene E.
NEWARK: Irene E. Chambers, 91, died Sunday (March 29, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 16, 1928 in New Berlin, New York, the daughter of the late George and Verla Chambers. She was a retiree from General Motors. Irene is survived by her care giver Carmelita McClain. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
