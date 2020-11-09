Chambers, Rose E

LYONS: Rose E Chambers, 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020. Rose was born the daughter of the late Irwin and Thelma (Keaton) Francis on Wednesday, April 2, 1952, in Warsaw, IN. Rose spent her life in the area moving here at a young age. She lovingly provided in-home child care for several years. Rose enjoyed cooking, dancing and collecting all things wolves. Above all, she cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchidren. Rose will be remembered by her loving husband, Charles Chambers; children Bill (Denise) Crane, Tammy Chilson, Vanessa (Mike) Putman, Paula (Tyrone) Thomas and Chuck (Jennifer) Chambers; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers Henry (Tina) Francis and Wendel (Sharon) Francis. Rose was predeceased by her grandson, Justin Crane; sisters Ruth Lapp, Ernie Clemons, Ethel (Frank) Judd, Edith Storrs. brothers James Francis and David Francis. To honor Rose’s wishes all services will be private and at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to help the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/26mg2visxc?utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=null&rcid=0964889301764feb9ffe25f81e7d8897. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.