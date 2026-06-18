Chandler, Anna Jane

NEWARK - Anna Jane (Bailey) Chandler, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, (June 15), at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (June 27) at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 401 South Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that gifts be made in Anna’s name to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or to the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Born on June 28, 1935 in Newark, Anna was the daughter of Frank and Magdalena (Mancuso) Bailey.

Anna married Karl Chandler in 1965, and in their marriage of 55 years, the couple raised a daughter, Karla, and son, Fred.

A 1953 graduate of Newark High School, Anna, before and after raising her children, worked variously at Comstock Foods, the Newark Junior High School, the Newark Developmental Center, and the Wayne Fitness Center.

Anna was a lifelong parishioner at St. Michael’s, including actively serving as a member of the Rosary Altar Society. Family was important to her, and she had fond memories of gathering with her and Karl’s families for meals and holidays. She avidly followed Karla’s and Fred’s school and college activities, and she was a proud grandmother. Away from home and family, Anna had other interests. Bowling was an early pastime for her, and later she learned to golf, spending many years playing at Newark Country Club with her friends and with Karl. More recently Mahjongg games fed her competitive spirit. Her love of reading was a constant pleasure in her life. Through it all, laughter filled her days.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Karla Masters (Ryan Mach), of Kensington, MD; son, Fred (Jennifer Jaquin), of Washington, DC; three grandchildren Piper Mach, Tabitha Chandler, and Graham Chandler; and a sister, Carmella Picchi of Geneva, NY. “Aunt Janie” had many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband Karl in 2020 and her six siblings Lucy Lester, Mary DeLork, Irene Cimineri, John, Albert, and Tony Bailey.www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com