Chapin, Florence 

HURON: Died on April 26, 2022, with her family by her side at DeMay Living Center, in Newark, NY. Florence and her husband lived most of their lives in the town of Huron, Wayne County, NY.

Florence was born at home on April 28, 1929, in the town of Tyre, Seneca County, NY to Irene Deal Nearpass.

Florence was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Glenn Arthur Chapin, son Glenn Robert Chapin and his wife Judith Mitchell Chapin, daughter Diana Sue Chapin, mother Irene Deal Nearpass Neal, her step-father Delos Neal, and her brothers and sisters Maynard Nearpass, Merven Nearpass, Margaret Radley Abdella, Anna DeWall, and Agnes Kline Gee. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law and her husband Carol (Ira) Wheeler.

Florence graduated from Leavenworth Central School in Wolcott, NY in 1946. She married Glenn Chapin in 1947. Florence worked at the Hickok Belt Company in high school and at the Wolcott Hospital during the early years of her marriage. Florence and Glenn owned and operated a farm in the town of Huron called Chapinacres Fruit and Dairy Farm. They operated the farm until Glenn’s death in October 2000.

In addition to being the office manager and the all-around support person for the farm, Florence raised eight children. She is survived by Jan (James) Schley, Holly (Gilbert) Burgess, Arthur (Patricia) Chapin, Douglas Chapin, Donald (Laureen) Chapin, and Elise (Edward) Gaylord. She is survived by her grandchildren Heather (Todd) O’Brien, Robyn (Dan) Bridson, Nathan (Celeste) Chapin, Adam Chapin, James (Danielle) Schley, Glenn (Bridget) Schley, Seth (Jessica) Burgess, Joseph (Laura) Burgess, Michael Chapin, Kara Chapin, Kelly (Jay) Romine, Christopher (Prianka) Chapin, Shaina Chapin (Jon Coleman), Andrew Gaylord, and Grace Gaylord. She has many great-grandchildren.

Florence was an active member of the Huron Presbyterian Church for over 51 years. Her baked goods were always popular at church dinners and bake sales.

Florence was a 4-H leader and was particularly talented in sewing, quilting, canning, cooking, and pie baking. She and her husband enjoyed country music and visiting the Grand Ole Opry.

Her hobbies and interests included spending time with family, gardening, sewing, cooking, reading, and beating family members at Rummikub. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her daughter Diana who passed away in 1966. Florence was very active in the Rice’s Mills Home Bureau. At one time, she was an Avon sales representative. She enjoyed working as a poll worker for the school district and the Town of Huron on Election Day. In later years, Florence enjoyed attending the Senior Center hosted by and held at the Faith United Methodist Church in Wolcott, NY.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 North Huron Road, Wolcott, NY, 14590, or the Wolcott Food Pantry, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, NY 14590.

Calling hours will be held at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home at 5025 North Main Street, North Rose, NY on Thursday, May 5, 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at the Huron Presbyterian Church at 6424 North Huron Road in Wolcott, NY on Friday, May 6 , at 11:00 AM, followed by a graveside service at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery on 6300 Dutch St. Road in Wolcott, NY.

