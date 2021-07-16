Chapin, Judith Dorothea

Sep. 16, 1947 - Nov. 18, 2020

WOLCOTT: Jude was born on Sep. 16, 1947 in Sodus NY to Floyd L. and Dorothea M. Mitchell. She was the youngest of 7 children. She departed this life on Nov. 18, 2020 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott NY due to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Cancer.

Jude graduated from Sodus Central School District with the class of 1965 and continued on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Science from the State University of New York at Morrisville in 1967.

She was married to G. Robert Chapin on Mar. 29, 1969. They celebrated 29 years of marriage before Bob passed away unexpectedly in 1998.

She worked at Kodak and Zerox before becoming a mother to 4 children.

Jude then became a Teacher’s Aide at North Rose - Wolcott School District working many years in Special Education. She worked at the Leavenworth Middle School, Florentine Hendrick and North Rose Elementary. She made many dear lifetime friends while working in Education. She also enriched many young students with her kindness and patience for 20 years before retiring in 2006.

In retirement she enjoyed her friends and family. She loved traveling to visit them. She also shared her family camp in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains with friends and family as often as she could. She had great joy tending her flower gardens and visiting flower nurseries. She was a wonderful cook and baked delicious baked goods. She also loved photography and took many pictures with her prized Kodak camera.

She is survived by her children Heather (Todd) O’Brien, Robyn (Daniel) Bridson, Nathan (Celeste) Chapin and Adam Chapin; her 6 grandchildren Zoe, James, Natalie, Madison, Ava and Liam; her brother Robert (Linda) Mitchell and 2 sisters Virginia Appleton and Mary Lou (Albert) Turri; her mother-in-law Florence Chapin; Sister and brother-in-laws Janice (James) Schley, Hollis (Gilbert) Burgess, Arthur (Patricia) Chapin, Douglas Chapin, Donald (Laureen) Chapin and Elise (Edward) Gaylord. Many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Dorothea (Warner) Mitchell; brothers, sister, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward Appleton, Donald (Martha) Mitchell, Charles (Mauraine Crane) Mitchell, Jeanette (Edward) Fox; father-in-law Glenn A. Chapin and sister-in-law Diana Chapin

Memorials may be given to:

Mercy House of the Southern Tier

212 N. McKinley Ave.

Endicott NY 13760

Funeral location

Huron Presbyterian Church

6424 N. Huron Rd.

Wolcott NY 14590

Saturday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30 am

Burial to follow at

Huron Evergreen Cemetery

6300 Dutch Street Rd.

Reception afterwards at Church.