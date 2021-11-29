Chapman, Delores A.

SHORTSVILLE/NEWARK: Delores A. Chapman, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Clifton Springs Hospital with her family by her side.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Thursday, December 2nd at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Friday, December 3rd at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Delores was born on August 30, 1942 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivey Wade and Joseph Keyton. After 20 plus years of service, she retired from the Newark Developmental Center. She was known as a giving and loving soul who would help anyone in need, no matter if it was family, friends or a stranger. Delores loved Elvis, teddy bears, Charlie Brown, her country music, watching game show, bingo and scratch offs. Even before retirement, she found joy in caring for her grandchildren. She is loved beyond words and all of her grandchildren adored her.

She is survived by her children: Alvin (Dana) Lamb, Timothy Lamb, Gregory (Becky) Chapman, Lisa (Todd) Jennings. The loves of her life, her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; along with many others that referred to her as their “NaNa”; siblings; Howard Keyton and Jean Verdehem. Many nieces and nephews that referred to her as their “Aunt Lois”. There are too many friends who became family to list them all. No matter who she talked to, it was always “Love Ya” at the end of their conversation and never goodbye, but “talk to you later”.

Delores was predeceased by her husband Orlin “Butch” Chapman; parents Ivey Wade Thomas and Joseph Keyton; her stepfather Godfrey Thomas and her newborn daughters Edith and Judith Lamb.

