Chapman, Nancy E.

PENN YAN: Age 72, passed away after an extended illness on March 23, 2022.

Nancy was born in Geneva on May 18, 1949, the daughter of late James and Hannah (McCormack) Steeps. Nancy loved golfing, quilting, crafting, and volunteering at hospitals. She was a retried Sheriff Deputy from Wayne County Sherrif’s Department.

She was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Pulver in 2012, brother James Stoops, and stepdaughter Debbie Brittain.

She is survived by her husband Patrick; daughter Deidra (Matthew) Lord of North Carolina; stepchildren, Michael (Heather) Chapman of Keuka Park, and Leigh (Greg) Kaliss of Lancaster, PA; brother Kevin (Mary) Stoops of Michigan; sister Kathy Stoops of Rochester; sister-in-law Vicki (Ron) Stoops of Newark; favorite Aunt Helen Coomber; three grandchildren, Sarah Lord, Kristy Eddington, and Megan (Justin) Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives on June 18, 2022 at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan from 10am-12pm; followed by a memorial service at 12noon at the funeral home. A reception will be announced. She will be interred at Newark Cemetery. To offer condolences to the family, please visit her obituary at WeldonFuneralHome.com