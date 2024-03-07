Powered by Dark Sky
March 7th 2024, Thursday
Chappell, Barbara “Barb” A. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 7, 2024

NEWARK: Barbara “Barb” A. Chappell, passed away Friday, March 1st, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home with her children by her side at the age of 73.

All are welcome to attend calling hours from noon to 1pm on Friday, March 15th at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, located at 103 Maple Ct, Newark with a service immediately to follow. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.

Barbara was born on February 19th, 1951, the daughter of Anthony and Betty Bilotta. She attended CCFL, Roberts Wesleyan College, Nazareth University, and St. John Fisher where she obtained her master’s degree in social work. She spent over three decades as a professor at the Finger Lakes Community College in the Human Services department where she was loved by many. She lived in Marbletown on Miller Road with her husband, raised two children, and had many animals over the years. Barbara was known for her giving nature and was always thinking of others before herself. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and cooking.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Chappell, in 2009, her mother, Betty Bilotta, in 2011, and her father, Anthony, in 1980. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Kathleen), her daughter, Robin, and her grandchildren, Sophia, Matthew, and Benjamin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial gifts to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) visit www.legacy.com

