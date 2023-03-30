Chappell, Betty V. 

NEWARK: Betty V. Chappell, 88, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Crest Manor in Fairport.

Friends may call on Friday, April 7, from 4-5 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 5 PM. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Following the funeral service there will be a reception at the American Legion in Newark.

Mrs. Chappell was born on September 17, 1934 in Rochester, NY the daughter of the late Harry and Katherine LeGasse Van Bortel. She graduated as salutatorian in 1952. She graduated from the Rochester Business Institute. For over years, she was a paralegal. She spent the last twenty years of her career at Barrett Law Firm. She loved knitting & music.

She is survived by a daughter Karen VanLiew; two grandchildren Nora (Justin) Shepard’ Max Van Liew; a brother Paul (Diane) VanBortel; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert; a son Kevin; a grandson Derrick; sister Eleanor Godkin; brother Neil Van Bortel; brohter-in-law Thomas Chappell; sister-in-law Susan Walters.

