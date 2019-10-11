Chappell, Elizabeth (“Betty”)

DOWNINGTOWN, PA: Elizabeth (“Betty”) Chappell, formerly of Canandaigua and Newark, New York, died on October 10, 2019 in Downingtown, Pennsylvania at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Chappell, and her brothers, Fred and Bill Peck. Betty is survived by her children, Gary (Trish) of Downingtown, PA, Doug (Angie) of Middlesex, NY, Laura (Mike) Krolak of Los Gatos, CA, and Holly (Matt) Bond of Canandaigua, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Betty will be dearly missed by those who knew her kind heart, her open mind, her irresistible laugh, and her love of life. She was an avid reader and bridge player, as well as a member of several book clubs. Betty was a very involved member of the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua before her illness and a former active member of the Park Presbyterian Church in Newark. Betty worked for Drs. Menuhin and Pang in Newark through the 1970s and 80s and for RC Anderson and Associates in Pittsford in the 1990s. A private family service is planned. Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Wood Library, 134 North Main St., Canandaigua, NY.