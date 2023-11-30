Chappell, William L. 

LYONS: William L. Chappell, 74, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at his home in Lyons.

A private internment was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials in his name may be made to the New York State Conservation Fund; 625 Broadway; Albany, NY 12233-4751.

Bill was born in Rochester, NY on April 26, 1949, the son of the late Rolland and Ellen Morley Chappell. Bill grew up in Ontario, NY and then served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet with his friends at Williamson conservation and sporting club. Family trips to Disney and Black Lake, NY were the high point of the year. In his earlier years he loved spending time fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his daughters Maura (Jay) Olson, Heather Hillyard and Holly Hall; granddaughters Elisabetta and Carlee Olson. Willow Kennedy. Nicole Chappell, Krista Hillyard; a sister Karen Allen and his beloved dog Bella who carried him through the last few years after his wife passed. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Sammons; brothers John and David Chappell; a sister Caroline Chappell.

