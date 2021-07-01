Chapple, Kimberly Dawn (Reilly)

PALMYRA: Please come join us in Celebrating the Life of Kimberly Dawn (Reilly) Chapple. On December 3, 2020, Kim was taken from us suddenly. Kimberly Chapple was born on January 16th,1965 and was a Palmyra Macedon Graduate of the Class of ‘83. Kimberly is survived by her parents Carol and Edward Bastian, two sisters Kelly (Patrick) Duggan, Kathleen (Mark) Cauwels, husband Mark Chapple, Her 3 Sons Christopher, Travis, Eric, 7 Grandchildren and her loving Nieces and Nephews. Kimberly’s Family welcomes all who knew and loved her to Join them in Celebrating her life and Sharing Fond Memories of her. The Celebration of life will take place on July 24th at 1pm at SWIFTS landing Park: 4100 Hogback Hill Rd, Palmyra Ny 14522.