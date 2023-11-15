Chapple, Richard William

RALEIGH: Mr. Richard William Chapple, 87, husband of Peggy Sue Spargo Chapple, died November 3, 2023. at his residence.

Mr. Chapple was born February 18, 1936 in Wayne County, New York, to the late Mary S. Stevens and George William Chapple.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Chapple is survived by his children, Daniel William Chapple and his wife Sue, Diane Lynne DeCann Bongers, and her husband, Gary, and Douglas James Chapple, Sr., and his fiancée, Lori; as well as six grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00pm at All Saints United Methodist Church, 120 Smallwood Drive, Morrisville, NC, 27560. Richard will be interred at the Community Church at Lake Wylie, South Carolina, at a time and date to be announced.

The Chapple family is under the care of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park. www.MitchellatRMP.com.