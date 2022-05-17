Chardeen, Skylar

MACEDON: Skylar passed away on May 15, 2022 at age 13. She was predeceased by her grandfather, John Blankenberg; grandmother, Rachel Hunt; aunt, Audrey Llano.

Skylar is survived by her mother, McKenzie Raymer; father, Frank (Alyssa) Chardeen; stepfather, Justin Raymer; siblings, Brooke Raymer and Spencer Chardeen; grandparents, Frank and Sue Chardeen, Dennis and Melanie Blankenberg; great grandmothers, Mary Ellen Blankenberg, Ruth Tausch, and Jackie (Rick) Walton; aunts and uncles, Mary Griffin, Lisa (Dan) Blankenberg, Michelle Pullano, Kaily (Josh) Kay, Jorden (MiQuela Colacino) Blankenberg, Jeremy Blankenberg, Heather Roegiers, Hannah Schreiber, and Nicole Kerber; bonus grandmother, Michelle Smith; cousins, Rachel and Emma Kay, Blair and Carter Blankenberg, Timmy and Brantley Roegiers, Addy Gunther, Landyn Kaltenborn, Jackson Berge, and Nova Kerber; boyfriend, Spencer Yaeger.

A celebration of Skylar’s life will be held on Saturday (May 21), 11 AM at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Contributions in memory of Skylar will be directed to Beat Childhood Cancer, www.beatcc.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Skylar’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.