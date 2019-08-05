East Palmyra: Charlene Cowell, 69, died on Sunday (August 4, 2019) at her home. Mrs. Cowell was born on February 27, 1950 in Clifton Springs, New York, the daughter of the late Melvin and Cherry Russell Smith. She graduated from Pal-Mac High School in 1968. While raising her family, she began college at Nazareth College. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Education and then her Masters Degree in 1992. In 1988. She began teaching at Martha Brown Elementary School in Fairport, where she taught for twenty years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Charlene and Kirk loved to travel and they were continually planning their next trip. Spending time with her family was very important to Charlene. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Kirk Cowell, a daughter Christina (Tim) Graves of Penfield, two sons Peter (Betsy) Cowell of Palmyra and Craig “Casey” Cowell of Marion, four grandchildren Madelyn and Sophia Graves, Camden and Lillian Cowell, a brother Gary Smith of Marion, a nephew and several nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Ronald Smith. Family and friends may call on Friday (August 9, 2019) from 4 to 8 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday (August 10th) at the Zion Episcopal Church, 120 East Main Street, Palmyra, New York. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to: Cancer Wellness Connections, 7 Brickston Drive, Pittsford, New York 14535.