Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 5th 2024, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

by WayneTimes.com
June 4, 2024

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of her life will be June 15 at noon at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Williamson.

Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from the Williamson High School she went on to become a CNA at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Robin enjoyed gardening and her family.

She is survived by her mother Jane (Redder) Chalupa; her sister Debra (Chalupa) Wigent; daughters Joyce (Teddy) Rollins, Mashunda (Matthew) Vaughters, Kristina and Jacqueline Charles; her sons Ed Braswell, Joshua W. (Autumn) Charles, Jr.; her grandchildren; great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robin is preceded in death by her husband, Joshua W. Charles, Sr., January 12, 2014; her daughter Sandra Faye Shelton; her brother Gregg Chalupa; her father Irving Chalupa.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Celebration of her life will be June 15 at noon at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Williamson. Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of Irving F. and Jane (Redder) […]

Read More
Brown, Noreena

STROUDSBURG, PA: Noreena Brown, age 53, of Hamilton Township, Stroudsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg, PA. Noreena was the loving wife of Duane Brown. She was born in Canandaigua, NY on September 29, 1970, daughter of Dora (Rodgers) Adams of Farmington, NY and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square