Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of her life will be June 15 at noon at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Williamson.

Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from the Williamson High School she went on to become a CNA at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Robin enjoyed gardening and her family.

She is survived by her mother Jane (Redder) Chalupa; her sister Debra (Chalupa) Wigent; daughters Joyce (Teddy) Rollins, Mashunda (Matthew) Vaughters, Kristina and Jacqueline Charles; her sons Ed Braswell, Joshua W. (Autumn) Charles, Jr.; her grandchildren; great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robin is preceded in death by her husband, Joshua W. Charles, Sr., January 12, 2014; her daughter Sandra Faye Shelton; her brother Gregg Chalupa; her father Irving Chalupa.