Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 28th 2024, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

by WayneTimes.com
May 27, 2024

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. 

 In keeping with her wishes their will be no public calling hours or service.

Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from the Williamson High School she went on to become a CNA at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Robin enjoyed gardening and her family.

She is survived by her daughters; Joyce (Teddy) Rollins, Mashunda (Matthew) Vaughters, Kristina and Jacqueline Charles; her sons; Ed Braswell, Joshua W. (Autumn) Charles, Jr.; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Robin is preceded in death by her husband, Joshua W. Charles, Sr., January 12, 2014; her daughter Sandra Faye Shelton and her brother Gregg Chulupa.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schreiber, Dawn Joy (Seitz)

 MACEDON/WALWORTH:  With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dawn Joy (Seitz) Schreiber on May 20, 2024, at the age of 64 after a courageous four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Known for her vibrant spirit and heartfelt generosity, Dawn embraced a wide circle of loved ones and created a family that surpassed the bounds of […]

Read More
Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.   In keeping with her wishes their will be no public calling hours or service. Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square