Charles, Robin L. (Chalupa) 

MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

In keeping with her wishes their will be no public calling hours or service.

Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from the Williamson High School she went on to become a CNA at the DeMay Living Center in Newark. Robin enjoyed gardening and her family.

She is survived by her daughters; Joyce (Teddy) Rollins, Mashunda (Matthew) Vaughters, Kristina and Jacqueline Charles; her sons; Ed Braswell, Joshua W. (Autumn) Charles, Jr.; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Robin is preceded in death by her husband, Joshua W. Charles, Sr., January 12, 2014; her daughter Sandra Faye Shelton and her brother Gregg Chulupa.