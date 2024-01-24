Chase, Richard E. 

ONTARIO: Richard E. Chase, Esq., lifelong resident of Ontario, NY and practicing attorney in Williamson, NY, passed away on January 16, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital, from complications after surgery. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.

Richard was the eldest son of Orson W. and Theda N. Chase, who raised their family of four children in Ontario. He graduated in 1957 from Wayne Central High School, where he was active in sports and activities, excelled in soccer, and served as VP of the Senior Class. Richard earned his B.S. degree from Cornell University in 1961. At Cornell, he was a member of the varsity soccer team. He earned his J.D. degree from Albany Law School in 1964, and was admitted to the Practice of Law in New York State in 1965. He served as Assistant District of Attorney, Wayne County from 1966 to 1973, and opened his private practice in Williamson. Richard loved Wayne County and devoted his career to helping the people who lived there. His life was a great service to the community, and he was still in practice at the time of his death.

An Eagle Scout as a young man, Richard is remembered by all who knew him for his integrity, wise counsel, generosity and friendship. He was a member of the Ontario Golf Club for many years, and an avid gardener at his home on Lake Ontario. Richard was unique and extraordinaire – an attorney “In Good Standing” for over 58 years, and a caring son, brother, relative and friend for over 84 years.

Richard is survived by his brother Kenneth S. Chase and his wife Joan of Saluda, VA; sister Susan Chase Kramp and her husband Douglas of Elgin, IL; nephews Andrew Kramp and his wife Amanda of Oshkosh, WI and Jordan Kramp of Monterey, CA; sister Constance Chase Kieley and her husband John of Temple, NH; niece Jenna Teeson and her husband Nicholas of Dedham, MA. Richard is also survived by his close cousin John Harris and his wife Koko of South Bristol, ME; by many cousins from the Chase family in Rush, NY; and by his longtime assistant and friend Jocelyn A. Zimmerman of Ontario.

Richard enjoyed his annual Christmas trips to see his sister, Susan. He visited his sister, Connie, in the summers where he took pride in showing his grand niece and nephew the correct way to kick a soccer ball, swing a golf club and cast a fishing rod. He loved sharing the local news on his weekly calls with his brother and appreciated being included on trips with his friends. He will forever be remembered and loved by his family.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held by his family and close friends in the spring, at a private gravesite service in the Furnaceville Rural Cemetery in Ontario.