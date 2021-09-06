Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 6th 2021, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Chatfield , William (Bill) J.

by WayneTimes.com
September 6, 2021

WOLCOTT: Age 74, DOB 6/24/1947, born in Newark, NY. Bill lived most of his life in Wolcott NY. He graduated Leavenworth High School in June of 1966. He attended Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science, in Syracuse NY, graduated Sept. 15th,1969. After he graduated, he served a year apprenticeship at Parsky Funeral Home in Rochester. Bill also worked at Showman’s Funeral Home in Rochester and Scott’s Funeral Home in Clyde, NY. 

Bill is predeceased by his father, Franklin (Si) Chatfield and mother, Matilda (Tillie) Chatfield. He is survived by two brothers, Donald and Lynn; Aunt and Uncle Jim and Ruth Chatfield, all of Wolcott; 3 nephews, William (WIll) Bundy, Jeremy and Jesse Chatfield; 1 niece, Brandy Starczewski; 1 great-nephew, Justin; and 5 great-nieces, Karli, Paige and Sierra Starczewski, Jayden and Brooklynn Chatfield. 

Friends and family are invited to the memorial service at 2pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Please come and share some memories that you have of Bill. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Butler Center Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Chatfield , William (Bill) J.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, DOB 6/24/1947, born in Newark, NY. Bill lived most of his life in Wolcott NY. He graduated Leavenworth High School in June of 1966. He attended Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science, in Syracuse NY, graduated Sept. 15th,1969. After he graduated, he served a year apprenticeship at Parsky Funeral Home in […]

Read More
Vanderlee, Gretchen

BLOOMFIELD: Gretchen Vanderlee was born on August 2, 1979 and passed away on September 2, 2021 at Highland Hospital.   She is survived by her daughter, Grace Rose; beloved dog, Roger; grandmother, Grace Vanderlee; mother, Wanda M. Vanderlee of FL; father and step-mother, David (Wanda A.) Vanderlee; brother, David (Brandy) Vanderlee; uncle, Lawrence Vanderlee; niece […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square