Chatfield , William (Bill) J.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, DOB 6/24/1947, born in Newark, NY. Bill lived most of his life in Wolcott NY. He graduated Leavenworth High School in June of 1966. He attended Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science, in Syracuse NY, graduated Sept. 15th,1969. After he graduated, he served a year apprenticeship at Parsky Funeral Home in Rochester. Bill also worked at Showman’s Funeral Home in Rochester and Scott’s Funeral Home in Clyde, NY.

Bill is predeceased by his father, Franklin (Si) Chatfield and mother, Matilda (Tillie) Chatfield. He is survived by two brothers, Donald and Lynn; Aunt and Uncle Jim and Ruth Chatfield, all of Wolcott; 3 nephews, William (WIll) Bundy, Jeremy and Jesse Chatfield; 1 niece, Brandy Starczewski; 1 great-nephew, Justin; and 5 great-nieces, Karli, Paige and Sierra Starczewski, Jayden and Brooklynn Chatfield.

Friends and family are invited to the memorial service at 2pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Please come and share some memories that you have of Bill. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Butler Center Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.