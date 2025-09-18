Chatterson, Robert (Bob)

MARION: Robert “Bob” Chatterson, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 12,2025. Born on December 20th, 1948, in Rochester, New York. He was a graduate of Marion High School, and worked in building #29 at Kodak for 32 years. Bob was an avid Harley rider, participating in travel and trips with friends and family. He was a member of The Legion Riders, and R.O.D.E.O. Weekday Riders. He collected license plates from all over the United States, and enjoyed winding his old clocks, and pocket watches. He was a great outdoorsman, boater, hunter, hiker on the trails of New York, and was always fond of a campfire. After retirement, Bob found joy watching tennis tournaments, and rooting for the Buffalo Bills. Important to him, was spending quality time with friends and family, enjoying hearing their stories, and sharing his own adventures. We remember with love his zest for life, and adventure, his random acts of kindness, connections with others, and his joy in family. He is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Burke-Herzog (Frank); his father, Glenn Chatterson (Lois); his stepbrother, Jon Herzog; and his brothers-in-law, Nelson and Duane Schommer. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marlene Chatterson; his children, Sarah Sturges (Laurie), Jennifer Muller (Rich), and Jason Chatterson (Maria); his grandchildren, Benjamin Sturges Watts, Cora Muller, and Brielle Chatterson; siblings, William “Bill” Chatterson (Glona), and Donna Barry (Ben); two step sisters, sisters-in-law, Kathy Schommer and Cheryl Schommer; nieces, Gail Chatterson (Ronald), Dawn Schommer; nephews, Jon (Erin), and Adam (Lisa) Logue, Ron (Doreen), Brian (Dawn), and Glen Schommer; three great nieces, and four great nephews. He is also survived by his furry friend, Lyla.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held from 3-7 pm on September 26, 2025, at The Lodge at Ginegaw Park, 3600 Loraine Drive, Walworth, N.Y. 14568 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com