Chavous, Kim Irene

SODUS: Age 60, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident Friday, September 25th 2020 along with her longtime companion and fiancé, Ted “Ike” Cole. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Porter-Cornish of Waterloo; siblings, Kevin (Amanda) Porter of Waterloo, Tammy (Steve) Harrower of Barton, Sandy (Tim) Walston of TN, Marvin (Jane) Cornish of Clifton Springs; special cousin, Pamela Drahiem; and her 2 dogs. She was predeceased by her aunt, Irene Jodiet; several uncles; grandparents, Wayne & Harriet Porter. Kim loved cooking, baking, decorating, riding motorcycles and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends and family of Kim & Ted are invited to call 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, October 18th 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist her family in covering the funeral costs for her. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON
MACEDON: Gerry was born in East Rochester, NY on 6/16/1927 and she passed away peacefully on 9/25/2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Deming; mother and father, Frank and Kathleen Wood; mother and father in law, Jasper and Laura Deming; son, Christopher Deming; sister and brother in law, Gladys and Jack Holton I; brother […]
SODUS: Age 59 passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident Friday, September 25th 2020 along with his longtime companion, Kim Chavous. He was predeceased by his daughter, Crystal Fremouw and sister, Brenda Middleton. He is survived by his son, Kyle (Angela); grandchildren, Chase & Abigayle Fremouw, Kya & Ella Cole; parents, Theodore & Mary Cole; […]