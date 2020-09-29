Chavous, Kim Irene

SODUS: Age 60, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident Friday, September 25th 2020 along with her longtime companion and fiancé, Ted “Ike” Cole. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Porter-Cornish of Waterloo; siblings, Kevin (Amanda) Porter of Waterloo, Tammy (Steve) Harrower of Barton, Sandy (Tim) Walston of TN, Marvin (Jane) Cornish of Clifton Springs; special cousin, Pamela Drahiem; and her 2 dogs. She was predeceased by her aunt, Irene Jodiet; several uncles; grandparents, Wayne & Harriet Porter. Kim loved cooking, baking, decorating, riding motorcycles and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends and family of Kim & Ted are invited to call 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, October 18th 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist her family in covering the funeral costs for her. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON