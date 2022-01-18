Cheetham, Frederick “Fred” George

SODUS: Fred Cheetham went peacefully into Eternity on Saturday, January 15th. He was a beloved husband, father, Poppa, brother, and friend.

Fred was larger than life and he believed there was nothing he couldn’t do. He lived by the motto “Everything is a Competition.” Among his many accomplishments were turning the family farm into hundreds of acres of profitable apple orchards, dominating basketball courts multiple times a week well into his 50s, and collecting his dream muscle cars. He had wonderful memories of working beside his grandfather on the farm and started his life of hard work and ingenuity from these times together. As a farmer, he worked seven days a week in all types of weather, obtaining a vast knowledge on all things agriculture. There was nothing he could not fix or figure out.

Fred loved the ‘70s – from the music to the clothes to the cars – and could burst into a favorite song at any moment. He spent the last decade building a collection of his favorite cars, muscle car memorabilia, and automotive signs. His love of basketball started young, and he often spoke of games played around the area. Fred graduated from Sodus Central School in 1973 and was an important part of that year’s undefeated basketball team, winning the Section V Class A State Championship. Between car shows and basketball games, Fred proudly earned an impressive collection of trophies.

Fred married the love of his life, Linette Barney of Lyons, in 1978, after meeting at the shoe store where Linette worked while Fred was shopping. Over the years, “Fred and Barney” shared love, laughter, heartache, adventure, chaos, harvests, and daily life. They raised three daughters and enjoyed five grandchildren. Over the last few years, Fred and Linette made wonderful friends all over the country who shared their love for cars, car shows, and car auctions.

Fred is predeceased by his loving parents, Martin and Rita, and born-too-early granddaughter, Abby. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linette; daughters, Jill (Uriah Montoya), Lisa (Andrew Mattoon), Holly (David Delgado); grandchildren, Cassidy, Mackenzie, Morgan, Andrew Jr., Aidan Frederick; brothers, Harold (Irene), Willie (Betsy); in-laws Lorrie, Alan (Karen), Ruthi (Terry); nieces, nephews, and their children; countless friends, including Steve (“My Brother”), Raney, and Tinks; loving community members, fellow farmers, car show buddies, and Mecum Auction friends.

There are not enough words to describe how much he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to call 10am - 12pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow 1pm - 3pm at the Living Word Assembly of God, Gymnasium, 2344 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, http://woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.