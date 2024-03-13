Powered by Dark Sky
March 13th 2024, Wednesday
Cheetham, Judy A. (Grinnell) 

by WayneTimes.com
March 13, 2024

SODUS: Judy Cheetham, age 70, passed away, Monday, March 11, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, March 14 from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at 1 at the funeral home.  Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery.  

The family request memorial contributions be directed to Saint Jude Children´s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Judy was born on April 8, 1953 in Sodus, the daughter of the late Francis and Elsie (Mosque) Grinnell.  She worked in the cafeteria at Sodus High School.  She was member of the Sodus Center Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary and 4 - H.  She enjoyed baking cakes, sewing, occupying her favorite spot watching her son and grandson race and playing cards.  Her biggest joy was being with her family.  

She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 53 years Doug; her children Janet (Scott) Gavette and Terry (Amanda Webber) Cheetham; grandchildren Doug, Amber and Brooklynn; a soon to be first great grandchild Joshua due any day; sisters Sharen (Don Barnhart) Duncan and Arlene Baldwin; her mother-in-law Mable Cheetham; a sister-in-law Viola (Lewis) Blankenberg; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judy was preceded in death by several sisters and brothers.

Cheetham, Judy A. (Grinnell) 

