Chelini, Marilyn P.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 23, 2019 at age 89. Predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Nino L. Chelini; brother in law: Leo Smith. Marilyn was an avid gardener and reader. She worked at the Williamson Hardware for many years. She was a very social person and loved everyone she met. Her family was her most favorite accomplishment. Survived by her loving children: Cindy Schmahl, Christine Wagner, Christopher (Lisa), Craig (Debra), Cory (Dawn) Chelini, and Cara (Terry) VanderBrook; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister: Nancy Smith; nieces, nephews and many friends. At Marilyn’s request, calling hours will not be observed, and the courtesy of no flowers. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life at the Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill Street, Marion on (Friday) June 28, 2019 at 11:30am. Private interment in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, Ontario, NY. Family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care and support given to Marilyn during her time at Cherry Ridge. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in her memory to: St. Ann’s Foundation Star Fund: 1500 Portland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com