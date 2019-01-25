Obituaries
Cheney, Daniel E.
NEWARK: Daniel E. Cheney, 66, of Newark, NY, passed away peacefully Saturday (January 19, 2019) at Newark Manor Nursing Home. Daniel was born Sept. 20, 1952, the son of the late Daniel F. and Shirley A. Martin Cheney. Daniel was a lifelong resident of Newark. He was quite often found riding his bike around town. Daniel especially liked his daily visits to Wendy’s enjoying his coffee. He will be remembered by his brother, Raymond; sisters, Debbie, Sue and Linda; aunts Barbara and Katherine; along with other members of the family. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be in the Spring at Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY. Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
