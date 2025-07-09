Cherrier, Lillian L.

MARION: Lillian L. Cherrier, age 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Lillian was born on Sunday, November 1, 1931, in North Bangor, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn Cherrier. She moved to the Marion area in 1955, where she made her home and raised her family. A devoted homemaker for many years, Lillian later worked at Myers Hospital and eventually at Paul H. Freund Company until her retirement. She was an avid reader, deeply family-oriented, and loved socializing-especially during coffee time with friends. Lillian lived independently until the age of 91. A faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church for over thirty years, she enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Lillian will be remembered by her children: Beverly DiSanto of Lyons, NY; Ronald (Joyce) French of Massena, NY; Debbie Farnsworth of Seneca Falls, NY; Raymond French of Brockport, NY; Gary French of Waterloo, NY; Michael (Robin) French of Rochester, NY; and Arthur French of Broken Arrow, OK. She is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren, sixty-two great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law, Joyce French of Holt, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was predeceased by a daughter, Marilyn Shaw; her granddaughters Hope French, Stephanie Knarr, and Amy McGahen; a sister, Barbara Campbell; and her son-in-law, Nicholas DiSanto.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Lillian’s funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra Marion Road, Palmyra, NY.

In memory of Lillian, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra Marion Road, Palmyra, NY or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489

