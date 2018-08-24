Chicoine David W. 

LYONS: David W. Chicoine, born April 9,1958, entered into eternal life on August 18, 2018. David loved his long career at Cornell University Experimental Station as a field technician and worked in Horticulture, Science, Enology, Entomology, Microbiology and Plant Pathology in both their individual viticulture and apple programs and loved the research aspect of it all. He enjoyed classes at Cornell University and Hobart & William Smith College. He was the first in his family to earn a degree (Assoc.) in Applied Science in Conservation. He volunteered with the NYS DEC Wildlife Biologists in different animal research and worked as an educator at the Audubon Education Center. He served on several committees including the planning committee for Audubon Education Building. He also volunteered at the front counter of the Montezuma National Wildlife Visitor Center and enjoyed a long-lasting friendship with Senator Mike Nozzolio. His love of the English language motivated him to write many articles for the Conservation Newsletter and Literacy volunteers of America where he served on committees, tutored ESL and adult basic literacy. He loved lobbying in Albany and was announced on the NYS House floor during one of their sessions. He also volunteered at the Humane Society and was a founding planning committee member. David also enjoyed working with residents of group homes at many different sites. He became interested in researching human biology and the study of its physiological aspects of medicine on the human body in connection with the University of Rochester Medical Center. David is survived by his wife Arthea (Crossley) Chicoine; stepson Pete; granddaughters Hailey, Nina and Cali; great niece Hannah Lynn Chicoine; great nephew Ryan Boshler; sister-in-law Florence Bullis and close friend Marvin Burkholder and family. He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Virginia Chicoine. His great love for God was evident as he encouraged others with his empathy and humor. Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family as a celebration of life. Donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com