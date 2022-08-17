Childs, Claire DuPlessis

NEWARK: Claire DuPlessis Childs, 85, a resident of Newark, NY and formerly a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 4, 1937 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon P. and Elizabeth (McSpiritt) DuPlessis. Mrs. Childs was a graduate of Dover High School in Dover Plains and the Albany College of Pharmacy in Albany, NY. She was a member of the Lambda Kappa Sigma Sorority and in 1958, served as sorority president. She also served as a 4-H leader for five years in Dover Plains.

On September 3, 1960 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, NY, she married Curtis Eugene Childs, who died on March 30, 1995. Mrs. Childs was a practicing pharmacist for many years, co-owning Duplessis Pharmacy in Dover Plains with her husband Curtis. She also worked for many years at Colonial Pharmacy in Amenia, NY.

Mrs. Childs was a very proud mother of four children: Catherine Bryson (Lewis) of Millheim, PA; Christopher J. Childs (Katherine) of Newark, NY; Curtis E. Childs, Jr. of Newark, NY and Carl M. C. Childs (Joan) of Williamsburg, VA. She also had nine grandchildren who adored her, Matthew, Thomas, Nora, Sarah, Abbey, Patrick, Max, Evelyn, and Liam.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Leon P. DuPlessis and her grandchild Max Childs.

Mrs. Childs loved to travel and would often drive multiple hours at the drop of the hat to enjoy a visit with her children and grandchildren. She cherished multiple trips to Ireland and especially treasured climbing Croagh Patrick in honor of her deceased husband Curtis. She also loved traveling to Rhode Island beaches and eating fried clams. She was a lifelong fan of baseball and the New York Yankees, and became a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills in her later years. She was notorious among her children for serving breakfast milkshakes to her grandchildren during their frequent visits.

Calling hours in Newark will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday August 22, 2022 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY.

Memorials my be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 Coounty House Road, Lyons, New York 14489 or Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Calling hours in Dover Plains will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Charles Cemetery, Dover Plains, NY.

Memorials may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com