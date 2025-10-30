Chittenden, Donna

SODUS POINT: Donna Chittenden, 78, of Sodus Point, NY, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025, on a beautiful, sunny day. Donna faced dementia with quiet strength and grace. She will be remembered for her resilience, community-minded spirit, and the light she brought to those she loved. A celebration of life will be held in Sodus Point in August 2026, aboard the Rose Lummis , to honor Donna’s memory. A private burial will take place at Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Save Our Sodus in Donna’s name. Donna was born on August 14, 1947, in Lyons, New York, to the late Lyle and Betty DeWolf Noody. She served as Supervisor of the Town of Sodus for fifteen years and was one of the first women elected to the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, where she opened doors for women in local government. Donna was a humble leader dedicated to her community, and she was a respected and beloved member of the Board. Donna chaired the Planning, Economic Development, and Tourism Committee for many years and served as a valued member of the Finance Committee. Although she never sought recognition, her lifelong dedication to public service was honored by the New York State Senate, which named her a Woman of Distinction in 2000. Among her many accomplishments, she was especially proud of leading the effort to preserve the Camp Beechwood property. An active member of the Sodus Rotary Club, Donna was the first woman president and awarded the highest honor for Rotarians, the Paul Harris Award. She was also deeply involved with Save Our Sodus, reflecting her enduring commitment to community, service, and the environment. Donna enjoyed the outdoors—taking long walks through town, gardening, and watching the bay through every season. She also loved spending time with her family, reading, baking, and enjoying sports cars, owning many throughout the years. She loved animals, especially cats, and donated regularly to the Wayne County Humane Society. Summers in Sodus Point were especially meaningful to her, filled with lasting memories made with family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, James Chittenden, and brother, Ed Noody, Donna is survived by her life partner of 38 years, John Wasson; her son, James (aka “Hobie”) Chittenden (Heather Stephenson) of Londonderry, VT; grandchildren, Easton and Adeline; sister, Barbara (Robert) Jordan of Lyons; sister-in-law, Judy Noody; her niece and nephews, their children, extended family and friends; and close friend, Bonny Bonin. Donna’s generosity, leadership, and love for her community will continue to inspire all who knew her.

