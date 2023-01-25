Chittenden, James E. 

MACEDON: James passed away on January 19, 2023 at age 83. He was predeceased by his son, James Chittenden and his daughter-in-law, Peggy Chittenden.

James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Libby; children, Carol, Susan (Jamie), and John (Carolyn); grandchildren, AJ (Courtney), Bradley, James, Casey, Morgan, Jonathan, Rachel, Jaden, Jakob, and Colton; 2 great grandchildren; and cousin, Jimmy Bob.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-6 PM on Thursday (February 2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. James will privately be laid to rest in Farmington Friends Cemetery in the spring.

Contributions in James’ memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate or ALS Association, als.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit James’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.