Chittenden, James E. 

MACEDON: James passed away on January 19, 2023 at age 83. He was predeceased by his son, James Chittenden and his daughter-in-law, Peggy Chittenden.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Libby; children, Carol, Susan (Jamie), and John (Carolyn); grandchildren, AJ (Courtney), Bradley, James, Casey, Morgan, Jonathan, Rachel, Jaden, Jakob, and Colton; 2 great grandchildren; and cousin, Jimmy Bob.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-6 PM on Thursday (February 2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. James will privately be laid to rest in Farmington Friends Cemetery in the spring.
Contributions in James' memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or ALS Association.
WALWORTH: Laura Crandall went to be with our Lord on January 23, 2023, at 12:09 am. Laura is predeceased by her mother Sheleen Breed; Grandparents Rev. Sheldon Peterson, Lois Peterson, and Ronald Breed. Laura is survived by her husband Shawn Crandall; her 3 children Jonah Crandall, Caleb Crandall, and Isabelle Crandall. Laura is also survived by her […]
MACEDON: Dennis passed away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, David (Victoria) Bains, Denise (Neil) Bains, and Danielle (Chuck) Turk; granddaughters, Kayla, Sophie, Avery, Kai, Gwendolyn, Myla, and Jayna; siblings, Anita (Tracey), John (Esther), and Gary Bains; special friend, Kathy Wachtman; and mother of his children, Deanna […]