Obituaries
Christler, Kenneth E.
NEWARK: Kenneth E. Christler, died Thursday (January 24, 2019) at the Highlands of Brighton at age 92. Ken was born on March 10, 1926 in the Seneca Castle in the Town of Phelps, the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Clark Christler. During World War II, he served with the US Navy Seabee’s from 1943 to 1946. He was stationed in the Asiatic/Pacific Theater with most of his time on Guadalcanal. After the War, he was a truck driver for 38 years, between L.G. Johnson, Goetzman/Newman and Howard Express trucking companies in Newark. He was a member of the N.Y.S. Teamsters Union. Ken was a life member of both the Arcadia Post VFW and the August Mauer Post American Legion. He was a 72 year member of the Newark Fire Department and was the treasurer of the New York Central Hose Company for 50 years. He is survived by a sister Dora “Dorie” Talbo of Lyons, a foster sister Shirley (Bob) Overend, of Cleveland, NY, a niece Linda C. (Bill) Morgan of Manchester, nephews David (Diane) Christler and Ronald Christler of Newark and Robert Christler of Houston, Tx; great nieces Amy, Lauren and McKenna Christler; great nephews Scott, Chad and Colin Christler and two great great nieces. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 68 years Anne in 2015; his father and mother and a step-father Art Carpenter, sister Clara Pruner and brother Edward. A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489 www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
